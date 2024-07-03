School supply price hike looms

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has advised parents on Wednesday to factor in potential price increases for certain school supplies as the new school year approaches.

The DTI, in its “Gabay sa Pamimili ng School Supplies” program, reported that 24 percent or 28 out of 173 stock keeping units (SKUs) of school supplies, saw price hikes. Meanwhile, 68 percent (80 SKUs) maintained last year’s prices, and 8 percent (9 SKUs) even had price reductions.

For example, notebook prices range from P11.80 to P52.00, while pad paper for Grades 1-4 varies from P9.50 to P61.00. Intermediate pad paper is priced between P13.80 and P48.75.

“We recommend that parents make appropriate budgets for these potential price increases,” the DTI said.

It added that prices of writing materials like pencils and ballpoint pens range from P11.00 to P33.00 and P3.00 to P33.00, respectively. Crayons, on the other hand, vary depending on the brand and number of colors, with an eight-color box starting as low as P12.00.

Meantime, sharpeners and rulers are priced at P15.00 to P69.00 and P16.00 to P29.00, respectively. Erasers, in various sizes, maintained their prices from last year, ranging from P4.50 to P20.00.

The DTI reminded consumers to check school supply labels for manufacturer or importer information, and the number of leaves in notebooks and paper.