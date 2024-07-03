SB19 debuts on The First Take with hit song ‘GENTO’

The latest episode of YouTube Channel The First Take has been announced.

Episode 449 welcomes SB19, a five-member boy band from the Philippines, to make its first appearance on The First Take.

SB19 is the very first Southeast Asian artist to be nominated as Top Social Artist at the 2021 US Billboard Music Awards, and they will be performing their song “GENTO,” which became a hit on TikTok for its addictive phrase and unique dance moves.

Enjoy the song, which expresses the message that “it is the accumulation of small efforts that leads to success,” in a special version exclusively for The First Take.

“It was a true first take, so we were very nervous and overwhelmed, but it was fun and an amazing experience,” SB19 shares. “Above all, we are grateful for this opportunity and for being able to represent the Philippines by performing our song here. We are honored to showcase our music and culture to the world through The First Take.”

The First Take is a Japanese YouTube channel that invites top singers and artists from all over the world to perform a song recorded in one take. Videos on The First Take are filmed in a studio, with shots of the performing artist and a microphone, set to a background that is usually white.