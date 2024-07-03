San Juan clarifies ‘Boy Dila’ issue

The local government of San Juan on Wednesday has clarified news reports which allegedly misquoted Mayor Francis Zamora as saying that the 21-year-old resident of the city who went viral on social media for his antics during the city’s Wattah Wattah Festival, stressing that the individual did not violate any laws.

This comes after the city resident — identified as Lexter Castro — went to face the mayor the other day to apologize for his supposedly unruly actions.

“What Mayor Zamora categorically stated is that upon review, Castro’s actions are not violative of any city ordinance or local law,” the city government said in a statement.

“However, Mayor Zamora also clearly stated that Mr. Castro may possibly be held liable and sued under the Revised Penal Code, as amended, or other special or civil laws if a private complainant comes forward, which is the requirement of the law,” it added.

Castro, who has been dubbed “Boy Dila” for dousing a motorcycle rider with water using a water gun while sticking his tongue out, expressed his regrets during a meeting with Zamora on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident, which quickly garnered millions of views, has stirred significant controversy and criticism from netizens as it shows Castro’s actions, which many deemed disrespectful and reckless, leading to widespread backlash.