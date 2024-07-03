Romualdez defends PBBM’s foreign policy

Speaker Martin Romualdez has defended President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s policy on the West Philippine Sea (WPS) which has been cited as contributing to the geopolitical tension with China.

Romualdez, the President’s cousin, said the administration has a balanced foreign policy.

“What is President BBM saying? ‘I am a friend to all and an enemy to none.’ China is not [his] enemy. He didn’t pivot to the US. He just balanced it. The previous administration, that was the pivot. Wasn’t it?” asked the House chief in an interview on Wednesday.

“The former president said, ‘let’s just be a province of China, we’ll all be happy.’ Will we allow ourselves to be Chinese? Of course not,” Romualdez said.

Unlike his predecessor, former president Rodrigo Duterte, who promoted robust ties with China notwithstanding the maritime dispute, Marcos chose to ally with the US to bolster the Philippine military’s capacity to safeguard its territory.

During his term, Duterte’s stance on The Hague ruling was highly inconsistent, ranging from outright dismissal to strong support, reflecting his mercurial and unpredictable approach to the issue.

Marcos’s unwavering stance on the West Philippine Sea has heightened concerns about a potential conflict between the Philippines and China.

Romualdez, however, said the Philippines has no reason to fear China, citing the strong support of other nations.

“Actually, China is wrong. Maybe we know the arbitral ruling, right? The whole world is with us, so how can we make a mistake there? Are we going to be bullies? Must not,” said the lawmaker, adding that it was high time China stopped its “aggressive stance.”

China has blatantly disregarded the 2016 arbitral ruling by continuously attacking the Philippines’ resupply boats in the WPS.

The 17 June confrontation between Filipino sailors and the Chinese Coast Guard at Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, which resulted in injuries to the Navy personnel, was just the latest in the series of incidents. These included the use of military-grade lasers, water cannons and blocking maneuvers against the vessels of the Filipino military and fishermen.

US President Joe Biden has stressed that America’s defense commitment to the Philippines is ironclad and any attack on Filipino aircraft, vessels, or armed forces would invoke its Mutual Defense Treaty with the Philippines.