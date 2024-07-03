Reskilling, upskilling pushed at IMO meet

The Philippine government emphasized the need to reskill and upskill its seafarers during the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 74th Session of the Technical Cooperation Committee (TC74) in the United Kingdom on 24 to 28 June.

Philippine Maritime Attaché in London, Atty. Jean Ver Pia said there are challenges to enhancing maritime training establishments, putting up proper facilities and equipment, and producing competent maritime trainers.

To meet the challenges, the Philippines contributed $30,000 to support the IMO’s Integrated Technical Cooperation Program for this year.

The fund will help in implementing the IMO strategy for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from shipping, such as developing seafarers’ training and skills programs, among others.

The intended beneficiaries of the training are technical personnel from Philippine government agencies and other interested member states.