Prices of some school supplies swell — DTI



Parents should brace for the spike in prices of some school supplies at the opening of classes for this coming school year. The Department of Trade and Industry announced that some materials used by students have increased.

In its ‘Gabay sa Pamimili ng School Supplies’ advisory, the DTI said 24 percent of 173 Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) of school supplies or 28 SKUs showed an increase in prices.

“Compared to last year’s set of SKUs, 68% or 80 SKUs of the 117 SKUs recorded no price movement while 8% or 9 SKUs had decreased prices. In addition, only 24% or 28 SKUs showed an increase in prices,” the DTI advisory for the price guide read.

The DTI said that this year, notebook prices range from P11.80 to P52.00, while Grades 1-4 pad paper prices vary from P9.50 to P61.00.

Intermediate pad paper, on the other hand, is priced from P13.80 to P48.75.

Prices of writing materials such as pencils and ballpoint pens range from P11.00 to P33.00 and P3.00 to P33.00, respectively.

Depending on the brand, consumers may purchase a box of crayons with eight colors for as low as P12.00 (regular) to as high as P65.00 (jumbo).

A 12-color pack costs P32.00, while the price of a 16-color pack varies from P24.00 to P83.00, and a 24-color pack costs P34.00 to P114.00.

Sharpeners and rulers are priced at P15.00 to P69.00 and P16.00 to P29.00, respectively.

Meanwhile, erasers in small, medium, and large sizes range from P4.50 to P20.00, with no price movement from last year.

Furthermore, the DTI reminds consumers to check the labels of school supplies. The labels must have the name and address of the manufacturer or importer, and the number of leaves must be indicated in notebooks and paper, among others.

“I urge consumers to buy school supplies from companies that comply with labeling requirements and use the 'Gabay' in shopping. The 'Gabay' indicates which SKUs have not increased or have retained their prices,” said DTI Secretary Fred Pascual.