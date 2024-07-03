Porac mayor denies POGO extension office

Porac, Pampanga — “There is no Porac Municipal Extension office near Lucky South 99.”

This was the statement made by Mayor Jaime Capil after photos surfaced on social media of alleged photos of what seems to be an extension office of the local government near the raided facility of the said Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO).

Capil said that the local government did not maintain the said extension office, citing that the building is already condemned.

“We planned to operate an extension office in the eastern part of Porac town so that residents in Barangays Sta. Cruz and Manibaug will no longer have to go all the way to the Porac Municipal Hall in Barangay Poblacion,” he said.

The plan to operate an extension office this year did not materialize because the derelict building that is inside the Royal Garden area is unusable.

In the same manner, Mabalacat City operates an extension office inside the Clark Freeport Zone, where illegal POGOs involved in human trafficking, torture, love scam, crypto scam, and other form of scams, had been uncovered in 2023 and during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Nothing is wrong in maintaining an extension office,” Mayor Capil said.

A new Porac Municipal Building was constructed in Barangay Cangatba, to replace the old one in Barangay Poblacion.

Senator Lito Lapid has initiated the construction of the new Porac Municipal Hall in Barangay Cangatba.