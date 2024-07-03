Passenger with ammo arrested at Clark

The Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) reported that a 40-year-old passenger bound for Aklan was arrested at Clark International Airport in Pampanga on Tuesday morning, 2 July, for possessing unregistered ammunition.

The incident happened when an OTS security screening officer discovered an unusual image inside a passenger’s black backpack that appeared to be a prohibited item during the final security screening. A police officer and the passenger’s owner were present when the baggage inspector performed a manual inspection of the subject bag in accordance with routine operating standards.

During the manual inspection, eight pieces of 9mm caliber ammunition, for which the passenger failed to produce legal documentation were discovered.

Thereafter, officers from the PNP Aviation Security Group immediately placed the passenger under arrest in accordance with Republic Act 10591, also referred to as “The Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.”

The passenger was fully informed of the charges and his legal rights during the arrest. To ensure openness and compliance with legal procedures, an alternative recording device (ARD) was used during its implementation.

For further investigation and proper disposition, the arrested passenger and the confiscated Security Risk Item were taken to the police station at Clark International Airport.

“We take any breach of airport security very seriously, as evidenced by our officers’ prompt and decisive action. With this, we urge the public to completely cooperate with all airport security measures, as we have a zero-tolerance policy for any activities that jeopardize the safety of passengers, employees, and stakeholders,” P/Brig. Gen. Abrahano disclosed.