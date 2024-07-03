Newgen, ABP stage ‘AI-driven’ tourney

Newgen Software, a leading global provider of low-code digital transformation platforms, will hold the inaugural Newgen-ASEAN Business Partners Golf Invitational on 9 July at the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club’s Legends course in Carmona, Cavite.

The event will bring together top executives and industry leaders for an 18-hole tournament aimed at fostering unique networking opportunities. It is also aimed at underscoring Newgen’s commitment to leveraging AI and innovative technologies.

“The golf invitational is more than just a sport; it’s a platform for meaningful discussions and partnerships that will shape the future of banking and insurance in the region,” said Pramod Kumar, Head of Business — APAC at Newgen Software.

“We are excited to showcase our AI-driven solutions and explore new opportunities for collaboration with ASEAN Business Partners.”

Registration begins at 10 a.m., with a sequential tee-off scheduled for 12:30 p.m. The tournament will follow the System 36 format, with titles to be contested in overall championship, Class A (handicap 0-15), and Class B (handicap 16 and above).

ASEAN Business Partners, the leading B2B digital aggregator in Asia, excels in identifying top global technology products and introducing them to digitally aware companies in Southeast Asia.