NBI nabs safety officer chief

The National Bureau of Investigation — Central Visayas Regional Office (NBI-CEVRO) arrested chief inspector Roy Sangueza Mat. Castro, Fire Safety Enforcement Section of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) for various violations.

The erring safety officer will be facing charges for violation of Section 3 of Republic Act 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act); Direct Bribery under Article 310 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC), as amended; and Grave Misconduct under RA 6713 (Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees).

NBI Director Jaime B. Santiago said that the operation stemmed from a complaint filed against the Subject before the office of NBI-CEVRO.

Complainant Rochelle Olinan Quimbo is a third-time applicant for Fire Safety Officer I before the BFP.

Apparently, Mat. Castro demanded P400,000 from the complainant in exchange for her name to be included in the final listing for oath-taking as Fire Safety Officer.

The complainant added that Castro pressured her to pay P400,000 as pasasalamat to the higher-ups after she passed all application processes and was included in the final list for oath-taking.

Upon instructions of Santiago, operatives of NBI-CEVRO conducted an entrapment operation on 27 June, in an establishment in Cebu City, which resulted in the arrest of Castro after receiving the payment of P200,000 from the complainant as pasasalamat.

The subject was presented for inquest proceedings before the Ombudsman for the above-mentioned violations.

Santiago commended CEVRO Regional Director Rennan Augustus Oliva and his operatives for the successful operation emphasizing that the NBI, under his leadership, will be relentless in apprehending government officials who use their position for personal gain and advised the public to report to the NBI any information regarding corruption.