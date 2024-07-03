Murray ends Wimbledon bid

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Andy Murray has withdrawn from the men’s singles at Wimbledon after failing to recover from back surgery in time for his opening match on Tuesday but has committed to competing in doubles with his brother Jamie.

The 37-year-old, who won the tournament in 2013 and 2016, was due to face Czech player Tomas Machac on Centre Court on the second day of the tournament.

“Unfortunately, despite working incredibly hard on his recovery since his operation just over a week ago, Andy has taken the very difficult decision not to play the singles this year,” said a statement from Murray’s representatives.

“As you can imagine, he is extremely disappointed but has confirmed that he will be playing in the doubles with Jamie and looks forward to competing at Wimbledon for the last time.”