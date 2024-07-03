Milei's Diplomatic Firestorm: Argentina's President Ignites Regional Tensions

Argentine President Javier Milei has escalated his war of words with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, according to reports from Bloomberg and Reuters. In a social media post, Milei defended his previous criticisms of Lula, calling him "corrupt" and a "communist," and accused him of interfering in Argentina's 2023 election. The post, titled "perfectly idiotic dinosaur," did not specify who Milei was referring to as the dinosaur, causing widespread confusion.

This latest clash comes ahead of Milei's planned trip to Brazil, where he intends to meet with former right-wing leader Jair Bolsonaro at the CPAC Brasil event, snubbing Lula. The Brazilian president had previously demanded an apology from Milei for saying "a lot of stupid things" about Brazil, Argentina's top trade partner.

Milei also reiterated his controversial stance that last week's coup attempt against Bolivian President Luis Arce was "fake" and "fraudulent," putting him at odds with leftist leaders like Lula who have denounced it. This claim led Bolivia's government to summon the Argentine ambassador in protest.

These diplomatic spats are not isolated incidents for Milei. In May, he sparked a crisis with Spain, one of Argentina's historic allies, by criticizing socialist Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and appearing at a campaign rally for the far-right Vox party. The Spanish government responded by recalling its ambassador from Buenos Aires.

(Sources: Bloomberg, Reuters)