'Measly' NCR wage hike not sufficient — wage group

The National Wage Coalition (NWC) on Wednesday lambasted the "measly" P35-wage hike in the National Capital Region (NCR), saying that it is not sufficient for workers.

In a statement, NWC called for the dissolution of the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB)-NCR, calling the increase "barya-barya" or just the price of a loose change.

The "measly increase," it added, "perpetuates their 35 years' worth of incompetence and disconnection from reality of Filipino workers."

"It is far from a proper increase which would enable workers to adjust to needs, yet the amount given is a slap in the face," NWC said.

"While the productivity and worth of our workers' labor has increased over the past 16 years, the real wages we received has stagnated," it added.

The NWC also called on the Committee on Labor and Employment of the House of Representatives to provide a committee report and a proper deliberator of its proposed bills for a minimum increase of P150 across the board.

"A significant wage increase will allow our workers to attain proper social mobility and protection against poverty," it added.

The Coalition also urged President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to certify the P100 Daily Minimum Wage Increase Act, which was recently approved in the Senate, as urgent, as well as the P150 legislated wage hike.

The NWC also called on the review of the wage boards to lead to an "eventual reform of their wage-setting mechanisms to be based on the Constitution and on the economic needs and realities of our workers."

The Labor department on Monday announced a P35 wage increase for workers in the NCR.

This now brings the daily minimum wage in the region from P610 to P645 for the non-agriculture sector and from P573 to P608 for agriculture sector, service, and retail establishments employing 15 or less workers, and manufacturing establishments regularly employing less than 10 workers.

The wage order is set to take effect on 17 July.