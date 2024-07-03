‘Mama Meldy’ honored at Palace

Former First Lady Imelda Marcos appeared to thoroughly enjoy her milestone 95th birthday celebration on 2 July hosted by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos in Malacañang.

First Lady Liza shared the photos of her mother-in-law’s birthday party on her social media pages on Wednesday, 3 July.

The pictures showed the First Family honoring the former First Lady with a heartwarming celebration filled with music and laughter.

The vibrant affair featured entertainment and an impressive spread of Filipino delicacies. Guests included prominent figures from various sectors.

The Presidential Communications Office said earlier this week the Marcoses will have “a quiet celebration with family and friends.”

Among those at the party were President Marcos’s cousin, Tacloban Mayor Alfred Romualdez, and his sisters Irene Marcos Araneta and Aimee Marcos.

“Happy 95th birthday, Mama Meldy!! #Imelda@95,” the current First Lady wrote on Instagram.

Imelda Marcos, who was born on 2 July 1929, is remembered as the extravagant queen of camp, famous for her flashy clothes, jewels and shoes.