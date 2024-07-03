Lady Strikers eye new talents

Bacoor City will hold a tryout to shore up its roster to extend its reign in the Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA) firing off in August.

Head coach Sandy Rieta is calling on interested collegiate, ex-pro and commercial players to join the Lady Strikers tryout scheduled on 6 to 7 July.

The first day of tryout will commence at 4 p.m. while the Sunday schedule will begin at 2 p.m. at the Strike Gymnasium in New Bacoor City Government Center in Molino Boulevard.

Bacoor City reigned supreme in the inaugural edition of the MPVA after a dramatic best-of-three championship series win over Negros Oriental that went the full distance December last year.

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta stars Mary Rhose Dapol, Shaila Omipon, Denise Lozano, Winnie Bedaña, Bebang Ocado and Razel Aldea starred in the Lady Strikers championship run.

Bacoor City hoping to add more firepower as it braces for a tougher campaign in the eight-team field including newcomers the Quezon Tangerines and the Valenzuela Classy.