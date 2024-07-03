Institutionalize ‘Lab For All’

Happy birthday to the Honorable Man and Leader, my beloved Ninong, Teofisto “Tito” Guingona Jr., who held the following positions: 11th Vice President of the Philippines, Chairman of the Commission on Audit, Senator of the Philippines, Executive Secretary, Secretary of Justice, Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador to China, and Delegate to the 1971 Constitutional Convention.

The enthusiastic response of the people who have experienced the “Lab (love of the First Lady) for All” reflects the tremendous impact of this special public health service on the communities in all 83 provinces. It is something new and amazing in approach.

“Lab for All” caravans of 83 vans to 83 provinces provide accurate and timely laboratory results and preventive care and broaden the coverage of the healthcare sector of the Philippines. Lab for All embraces a diagnostic healthcare approach and works towards a brighter and healthier future for the Philippines.

The enthusiasm of the people is understandable. Medical consultations, X-rays, laboratory tests, and medicines are hard to obtain for fifty percent of the population who live in the rural areas.

Lack of accurate and timely laboratory testing services has been the major obstacle to effective healthcare in the Philippines.

The inadequacy of laboratory facilities has been a continuing problem in the healthcare system. Healthcare facilities in far-flung areas have no specialized laboratories for testing.

Consequently, patients suffer delays in obtaining accurate test results, leading to prolonged suffering and the worst result.

The situation called for innovative solutions to bridge the gap between the need for laboratory testing and its availability.

The best innovation came from the mind of the First Lady. Her “Lab for All” caravan was described by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as “a very good project” with 83 vans for 83 provinces throughout the Philippines. The project is aimed at providing essential medical services to underserved communities.

The health caravans provide free healthcare services every Tuesday. They offer free consultations, laboratory tests, X-rays, and medicines in collaboration with other government agencies such as the Department of Health and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

One most essential service extended by the caravan is laboratory testing, without which there have been many deaths, especially among the aged. The inadequacy of laboratories has been a persistent issue in the healthcare system. Many healthcare facilities, especially in remote areas, lack access to laboratories.

This special public health service will have a tremendous impact on the communities in all 83 provinces. The initiative has been praised for its dedication to helping those in need, especially senior citizens, highlighting the significant effort and time invested in making healthcare accessible.

“But, really, galing, galing nila (they are great). They put a lot of their time and effort into helping senior citizens get medical services and all that. It’s really nakakataba ng puso (warms the heart) because some come in crutches,” the First Lady said.

The President has articulated that healthcare is one of his priority programs aimed at propelling the Philippines towards sustainable development and an improved quality of life for its citizens.

According to him, the health sector has been under intense scrutiny, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Strengthening the healthcare system is a major concern of his administration.

Providing better medical services and addressing public health issues are critical. Marcos’s health program focuses on improving healthcare infrastructure, ensuring the availability of essential medicines, and enhancing the capabilities of healthcare professionals.

This initiative aims to build a more robust health system capable of responding to current and future health challenges.