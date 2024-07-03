Hackers hit DFA, DITC

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Wednesday it was investigating a data breach of its system, including reports of compromised data being sold online.

“The DFA has received reports of email data allegedly being sold online. The department’s Information and Communications Technology Division is investigating the matter,” DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza told reporters in a text message.

Earlier, the cybersecurity group Deep Web Konek (DWK) reported that a data breach had occurred at the DFA with sensitive email data now being sold online.

In a post on X, the group said that a certain “chengyi” was the threat actor or the person behind the data breach.

“It is currently unknown if the data involved just a single or bulk email,” the DWK said in the post.

The group said that based on its initial findings, the sample provided “contains sensitive documents and is marked as confidential documents.”

The DFA data breach followed the confirmed hacking of no less than the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) website on Tuesday.