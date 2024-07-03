Photos

Guo Hua Ping is Alice Guo based on fingerprint-matching results

LOOK: National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime Santiago says that the NBI is thoroughly investigating the identification of Bamban Mayor Alice Guo and has already released two results of the fingerprint matching and another result will be released within the day. He said this during a press conference regarding the preparations for the 2025 midterm elections with Comelec Chairman George Garcia and Commissioner Ernesto Ferdinand Maceda Jr. at the Palacio del Gobernador in Intramuros, Manila, on Wednesday, 3 July 2024. Santiago added that the outcome of the third fingerprint result will not matter because the two fingerprint results have already been sufficient for the investigation of Mayor Guo's identification. The NBI determined in the two results that Mayor Guo's fingerprints matched those of Chinese national Guo Hua Ping. | via KING RODRIGUEZ