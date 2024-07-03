Gilas pulls off 89-80 upset over Latvia

Gilas Pilipinas stunned host and world No. 6 Latvia, 89-80, to kick off its FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament campaign on a high note at the Arena Riga early Thursday (Manila time).

This is the first time the Nationals have defeated a European team since the 1960 Rome Olympics, where the Philippines defeated Spain, 84-82.

Justin Brownlee led the Nationals with 26 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists, while Kai Sotto added 18 points and eight rebounds. The Philippines now have a 1-0 win-loss record.

Rodions Kurucs scored 18 points for Latvia, which finished with a 1-1 campaign in the group stages.

Up next for the Philippines is Georgia on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. at the same venue.