Fugitive Chinese investment scammer collared

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) arrested a Chinese man wanted for economic crimes last Tuesday in Makati City.

BI commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the suspect as Chen Xiao Bang, who was apprehended by the BI Fugitive Search Unit (BI-FSU) along Vito Cruz Extension in Barangay La Paz.

Tansingco said Chen was already on the BI’s watchlist after being ordered deported in 2023 and blacklisted for being an undesirable alien.

“The arrest was facilitated by a deportation warrant I signed, based on the summary deportation order issued by the board of commissioners,” Tansingco said.

Chen is expected to be deported to China as soon as necessary clearances are obtained.

Meantime, BI-FSU chief Rendel Ryan Sy revealed that Chen is wanted by the Pudong branch of the Public Security Bureau in Shanghai for participating in a fraudulent investment scam.

Sy added that Chen and other defendants allegedly defrauded Chinese investors of over 3 million yuan or over US$412,000 since 2018.

“The Chinese government revoked his passport, making him an undocumented alien subject to immediate deportation,” Sy said.

Reports disclosed that Chen entered the Philippines on 25 August 2019 and has not left since. He is currently detained at the BI Warden Facility in Taguig City awaiting deportation proceedings.