FL Liza: 'Mama Meldy' celebrates 95th birthday with family

Former First Lady Imelda Marcos seemed to have fun when she hit the big 9-5 last 2 July after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Marcos' spectacular birthday celebration for their mother in Malacañang.

First Lady Liza shared photos of her mother-in-law's birthday party on her social media pages on Wednesday, 3 July.

"Happy 95th birthday, Mama Meldy!! #Imelda@95," First Lady Liza wrote on Instagram.

Presidential Communications Office mentioned earlier this week that the Marcoses will have "a quiet celebration with family and friends," without mentioning if they will celebrate in Malacañan Palace.

But photos showed that family and friends trooped to the Palace for the special occasion honoring the late President Marcos's widow.