FIVB Challenger Cup fires off

Four world powerhouse squads collide in an explosive opening day playdate of the 2024 FIVB Women’s Volleyball Challenger Cup today at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Firing off the prestigious tournament is the knockout encounter between Puerto Rico and Kenya at 3 p.m. followed by the exciting showdown of Sweden and Belgium at 5 p.m.

Fresh from annexing the European Golden League crown in Ostrava, Sweden brings a formidable team led by league Most Valuable Player Isabelle Haak.

But Belgium is also parading a solid lineup.

Bannered by star outside hitter Britt Herbots and middle blocker Silke Van Avermaet, the Belgians are out to better their performance after finishing third in the Euro league.

Leading the Paris Olympics-bound Kenya is veteran middle blocker Trizah Atuka.

The Kenyans are looking to build momentum before heading to the Summer Games against formidable Puerto Rican side.

Meanwhile, Alas Pilipinas will begin its campaign on Friday against AVC Challenge Cup champion Vietnam.

Game time is set at 5 p.m. where the AVC Challenge Cup bronze medalist Filipinas try to go deep in the tournament that stakes a spot in the elite FIVB Volleyball Nations League next year.

European Golden League silver medalist Czech Republic, led by outside hitter Michaela Mlejnkova, battles the South American Volleyball Confederation’s Argentina, which placed third in the 2019 Challenger Cup, at 3 p.m. on Friday.

The survivors of the first two match days advance to the semifinals on Saturday. The gold medal match and the battle for third are set Sunday.