Fewer pork imports eyed to boost production, reduce ASF risk

As a measure of stabilizing pork prices in the retail market and reducing the threat of African Swine Fever (ASF) to the country's hog industry, the Department of Agriculture (DA) mulls substituting 10 percent of imported pork, or approximately 60,000 metric tons, under its modified Integrated National Swine Production Initiatives for Recovery and Expansion (INSPIRE) program.

Based on Memorandum Circular No. 28, the DA’s strategy will focus on sow-weaner operations through the establishment of multiplier and production farms with artificial insemination.

Eligible beneficiaries of the said program, which will prioritize ASF-free areas, are Farmers' Cooperatives and Associations (FCAs) and Local Government Units (LGUs) that shall adopt modern climate-controlled building systems or conventional facilities compliant with Biosecurity Level 1.

Additionally, DA said that piglets produced by multiplier farms will be distributed to their members for breeding. Piglets produced from production farms, on the other hand, will be distributed to members or existing grower-finisher farm projects of the department for finishing or sold through a contract with a registered buyer or a big swine company.

“It is expected that this approach would lessen the possibility of ASF infection, facilitate sustained production of piglets, provision of technical support to beneficiaries, and efficient monitoring organized by the farmer cooperatives and associations (FCA) under the supervision of the LGU veterinary office or the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI),” the memorandum read.

A contract growing arrangement with swine integrators will, likewise, be recommended to FCA or LGU swine clusters or compartments to ensure the sustainable supply of breeders, feeds, semen, access to markets, and overall logistical and technical support, said DA.

ASF is a viral disease affecting pigs and wild boar with up to a 100 percent case fatality rate. It, however, does not infect humans, but humans can carry the virus and transmit it to pigs through vehicles, equipment, clothes, slippers, and shoes.

The INSPIRE Program, spearheaded by the DA’s National Livestock Program, deals with recovery and repopulation of the hog sector through community clustering, distribution of piglets, and the firming up of biosecurity management.