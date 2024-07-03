Experience ‘The Art of Tempura’ and sake pairings with renowned chef Tadashi Sawauchi

Hotel Okura Manila presents “The Art of Tempura,” an exclusive collaboration culinary event featuring Tadashi Sawauchi, the renowned chef of Hotel Okura Group’s Japanese fine dining. This special dining experience at Hotel Okura Manila’s Yawaragi restaurant celebrates the delicate craftsmanship of tempura, paired with exquisite sake selections.
The event will be held from 22 to 25 July with a seven-course Tempura-Kaiseki Menu with Champagne and Sake Pairing. There will be two seatings per day for 30 guests each at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
With chef Tadashi are guest chefs Takashi Karasawa, founder of Tempura Karasawa in Tokyo, Japan, and Keiichiro Fujino, Japanese executive chef of Hotel Okura Manila. The Art of Tempura menu includes Crab and broiled scallop with Shuto-an (salted fish guts sauce); Duck loin with grilled leek and eggplant, served with sesame vinegar and Myoga ginger; and Marinated tuna toro, thinly sliced yam, wasabi, nori seaweed. For tempura: Saimaki-ebi (shrimp), Hamo (pike conger), cuttlefish, pecoros (small onion), asparagus, Oba leaf; Hata (grouper), Anago (saltwater eel), sweet potato, lotus root, green beans; Japanese Wagyu wrapped in Shiso leaf, wasabi, carrot, corn; and Jellyfish, thinly cut fresh vegetables, tomato, sesame seeds.
For reservations, call 0917-8429067 or email yawaragi.service@hotelokuramanila.com.