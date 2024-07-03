Experience ‘The Art of Tempura’ and sake pairings with renowned chef Tadashi Sawauchi

Hotel Okura Manila presents “The Art of Tempura,” an exclusive collaboration culinary event featuring Tadashi Sawauchi, the renowned chef of Hotel Okura Group’s Japanese fine dining. This special dining experience at Hotel Okura Manila’s Yawaragi restaurant celebrates the delicate craftsmanship of tempura, paired with exquisite sake selections.

The event will be held from 22 to 25 July with a seven-course Tempura-Kaiseki Menu with Champagne and Sake Pairing. There will be two seatings per day for 30 guests each at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.