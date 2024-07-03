EEI bags award in AREA 2024

Yuchencgo Group’s construction company, EEI Corp., was honored in the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2024 recently held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

EEI bagged an award in the Investment in People category. According to them, this recognition reflects the company’s commitment to taking care of the well-being of their people, providing them dignity, and treating them as partners to inspire productivity, sustainability, and growth.

“As a 93-year-old leading institution in the industry, EEI continues to strive not only to deliver quality services to clients but also to respond to the needs of the community and look after the welfare of its employees,” the company's statement read which was released on the Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

For the “EEI for the People” initiative last year, the construction giant executed efforts aimed at improving profitability and growth, strengthening its key pillars of governance and processes, financial health, and people, including the launch of the Values-to-Virtues Workshop, which empowered as of December last year around 607 employees.

The company also established a 500-bed EEI training facility in Tanza, Cavite. Furthermore, among the administered programs in the same year were financial assistance to project workers, a scholarship program for the children of the workers as beneficiaries, and a management training program for high-potential engineers.

“We are thankful and honored for this recognition that the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards bestowed on EEI,” EEI Vice President for People Performance and Culture (formerly HR) Ivan Santamaria said.

“It is a good reminder of our commitment to continue to be a company that leads the industry in taking care of its people EEI will not achieve its record of excellence and sustain our industry leadership and reputation without the hard work and dedication of our employees. This award is also an affirmation that we are on the right track in implementing programs that will take care of the welfare of the people both within and outside of our organization and help uplift lives,” he added.

AREA recognizes and honors deserving Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible business practices.