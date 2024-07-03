DND mum on Imee’s warning about possible Chinese missile attack

The Department of National Defense refrained from commenting on Senator Imee Marcos’ warning that at least 25 areas in the country are at risk due to a possible hypersonic missile attack by China.

“The Defense Department has no basis for a comment or reaction to Sen. Marcos’ video, because we have not seen nor read the plans that she referred to,” DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong told reporters in a Viber message on Wednesday.

On her official Facebook page on Monday, Marcos notified the public about her fears that 25 areas in the country could be targeted for a possible Chinese hypersonic missile attack due to the increase in Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites and the increasing tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

“Nakatakda na yung 25 na target nila, kitang kita na. Kasi sa pagbabasa natin may mga BrahMos missile na sa Batanes pati sa Subic, so yung dalawang yun ang uunahin kasama ang Ilocos kasi may mga live fire na Balikatan. Nakakatakot nga eh, 25 ha. Hindi biro yun,” she said.