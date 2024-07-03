DMW receives CoA’s ‘unmodified opinion’

The Commission on Audit (CoA) announced on Wednesday that it has granted the Department of Migrant Workers (dmw) an “Unmodified Opinion” for its financial management in its first year of operation.

An “Unmodified Opinion” signifies that state auditors found the DMW’s financial statements presented fairly, in accordance with established accounting standards.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac credited the agency’s workforce for achieving the clean audit.

“This rating is a testament to the tireless dedication and integrity of DMW officials and personnel,” said Cacdac, as he highlighted the DMW’s dual success — aiding distressed migrant workers while safeguarding public funds.

“We were able to help distressed OFWs, including those affected by conflict and natural disasters, while effectively safeguarding public funds,” he added.

The DMW chief reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting Filipinos abroad.

“We will continue to empower Filipino workers as co-architects of national development,” Cacdac said, pledging to build upon the foundation of transparency established in the agency’s first year.

The DMW manages a P1.2-billion action fund for legal, financial, and medical assistance to OFWs in need. It also leads the National Reintegration Program, offering livelihood opportunities, training, and other services to returning workers.