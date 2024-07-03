Dasma hosts first DoJ townhall meeting

A first-ever town hall meeting will be held by the Department of Justice (DoJ) meeting today, 4 July at the Dasmariñas Arena, Dasmarinas, Cavite.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the event, dubbed as the ‘Bagong Pilipinas DoJ Town Hall,’ will present the accomplishments, milestones and reforms undertaken by the Department since July 2022.

Secretary Remulla expects a productive, engaging and meaningful event.

“This will be an ideal opportunity to share the Department’s significant accomplishments and milestones with the people in the spirit of transparency and accountability under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s ‘Bagong Pilipinas brand of governance,” Remulla said.

The DoJ will likewise bring its services closer to the people through its Katarungan Caravan to be spearheaded by the DoJ Action Center under the supervision of Undersecretary Margarita N. Gutierrez.

The caravan will be in collaboration with four other constituent agencies of the DoJ, the Land Registration Authority, National Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Immigration and Public Attorney’s Office.

“I also encourage the people to take this chance to avail of the services of the Department and its constituent agencies,” Remulla said.