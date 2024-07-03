DA eyes fewer pork imports to boost output

As a measure of stabilizing pork prices in the retail market and reducing the threat of African Swine Fever (ASF) to the country’s hog industry, the Department of Agriculture (DA) mulls substituting 10 percent of imported pork, or approximately 60,000 metric tons, under its modified Integrated National Swine Production Initiatives for Recovery and Expansion (INSPIRE) program.

Based on Memorandum Circular 28, the DA’s strategy will focus on sow-weaner operations through the establishment of multiplier and production farms with artificial insemination.

Eligible beneficiaries of the said program, which will prioritize ASF-free areas, are Farmers’ Cooperatives and Associations and local government units that shall adopt modern climate-controlled building systems or conventional facilities compliant with Biosecurity Level 1.

Additionally, DA said that piglets produced by multiplier farms will be distributed to their members for breeding. Piglets produced from production farms, on the other hand, will be distributed to members or existing grower-finisher farm projects of the department for finishing or sold through a contract with a registered buyer or a big swine company.