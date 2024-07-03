Converge unveils AI-backed data hub

The Philippines can anticipate the emergence of pioneering data centers driven by artificial intelligence (AI) that can offer enhanced capabilities and services.

In a press statement on Wednesday, fiber broadband and technology company Converge ICT Solutions Inc. said it tapped the United States-based IT solutions provider, Super Micro Computer Inc., to jointly establish AI-powered data centers in the country.

“Aside from being energy saving with its liquid cooling technology, Supermicro’s servers provide exceptional AI computing capabilities and intensive deep learning tasks that will allow us to support and deploy many AI applications,” Converge CEO and Co-Founder Dennis Anthony Uy said.

Under a memorandum of understanding (MoU), Supermicro agreed to develop Total IT Rack-scale liquid-cooled solutions, leveraging advanced NVIDIA Graphic Processing Units, for the upcoming data centers of Converge in Pampanga, Laguna and Caloocan.

Through the collaboration with Super Micro, all three data centers will be constructed according to Supermicro’s future-ready design and input. The same MoU governs the deployment of AI-driven servers in these data centers to support generative AI applications.

Converge and Supermicro have identified the AI applications they may develop such as the National Large Language Model, and Smart Manufacturing for Industry 4.0, Deep Learning/Machine Learning, Video Generator, to name a few.

Additionally, Converge said it plans to adapt Supermicro’s liquid cooling solutions in its servers to reduce power consumption and help lower overall data center costs.

Data center servers that deploy liquid-cooling technology can significantly lower the overall power consumption of a power facility by up to 40 percent, according to Supermicro.

Supermicro is a global technology leader that delivers first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, Metaverse and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure.

It is a Rack-Scale Total IT Solutions provider that designs and builds an environmentally friendly and energy-saving portfolio of servers, storage systems, switches, and software, along with global support services.