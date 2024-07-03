Chooks-to-Go eyes increasing sit-down restos nationwide

Large-scale industrial agri-corporation Bounty Fresh Group Holdings Inc. expressed on Wednesday its plans to establish more of its roast chicken retail Chooks-to-Go restaurants nationwide.

“We’re going to add more stores. Should we be adding more stores, we will be adding more restaurant concepts other than Chooks,” Bounty president and chief executive officer Kenneth Cheng said in a press briefing in Taguig City.

Currently, Chooks-to-Go has 1,800 take-out stores and 37 eat-in restaurants all over the country.

According to Cheng, the company is keen on increasing the number of sit-down restaurants and has expressed confidence in making it 40 this year.

“I'm very confident they will be able to do that,” he said.

Likewise, he is optimistic about growing its takeout stores to 1,900. “I think, yes, that is their mandate. That is what they need to do; that's their target, and so far, they're able to meet their target,” Cheng said.

Moreover, the poultry company launched on the same day its Food Made Better campaign, aimed at strengthening its commitment to serving its consumers, businesses, communities, and people through products and services, employee programs, and community efforts.

Several initiatives of the company were also launched under its corporate social responsibility arm, Bounty Cares, such as its anti-rabies program. Under this initiative, 2,250 dogs and cats have been vaccinated across Tarlac and Bulacan.

Founded by the Cheng family in 1986 with 5,000 birds on its layer farm in Sta. Maria, Bulacan, Bounty is now the second-largest poultry integrator in the country.