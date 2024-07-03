CHEd approves transnational education program

The Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) has approved the first transnational higher education (TNHE) programs in the Philippines, expanding opportunities for Filipino students to pursue international degrees.

The Transnational Higher Education Act or Republic Act 11448 — enacted in 2019 — aims to develop a globally competitive Filipino workforce by fostering innovation and talent through TNHE programs.

In a statement, the CHEd said that the Mapua University will now offer joint programs with Arizona State University, a top-ranked US institution which include Bachelor of Science in Business Administration paired with Master of Global Management or Master of Leadership and Management, and double bachelor’s degrees in Marketing and Digital Audiences, Business Intelligence and Data Analytics with Data Science, and Global Management with International Trade.

“This is a significant step for Filipino students seeking international experience and academic excellence,” said CHEd chairperson Prospero de Vera III.