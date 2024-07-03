Calabarzon rising

Looking out your window during corporate office hours can be so daunting. Seeing the smog covering the metropolis, getting anxious about the changing weather be it extremely hot or cold, and then realizing the traffic that you will have to endure is just making you look forward to a fresh nature trip this weekend. The stress of the city got you down? Looking for a quick escape but you don’t want to go too far? Well, I got you!

Whether you want to explore something new or just have a quick fix to unwind your mind, there are places to go to near Metro Manila (with good food and views without breaking the bank). Most of all they are trip friendly and you can get back just in time for work on Monday to catch the flag-raising ceremony.

Staycations, glamping, and long drives seem to be the "new normal" and the best ways to have fun, get a taste of local delicacies, and recharge after an exhausting week of work. Whether solo travel, with your most beloved, or with your entire family, Calabarzon is now a quick escape button away from all the stress at work.

So buckle up and I'll take you on a virtual tour!

Let's start in Cavite, take a trip back in time and explore the historical city of Imus, the flag capital of the Philippines where you can see the tallest flagpole near the Battle of Alapan marker. Imus is also the home of the original and miraculous Nuestra Señora del Pilar. You must drop by Kawit to see the Site of the Proclamation of Philippine Independence Historical Marker and Maragondon where the Bonifacio Trial House can be found. Afterward, try the floating restaurant in Talaba, Bacoor, the home of the famous Digman's halo-halo.

Next on our itinerary is Laguna, with the country's largest lake — Laguna de Bay — and the home of the best waterfalls like the Cavinti and Pagsanjan Falls, the Taytay and Hulugan Falls. Laguna is also known for its Spanish-themed churches and the underground cemetery. There are also Lake Caliraya, Sampaloc Lake, and the famous Seven Lakes of San Pablo.

Hopping from one charming town to another, let’s go to Angono, Rizal, known as the Art Capital of the Philippines and the home of National Artists where many art galleries can be found. Rizal is just 25 kilometers east of Manila and a favorite go-to destination for rest and recreation.

From mountain glamping sites, hanging gardens, rock formations, waterfalls, to windmills, Rizal is really giving as the Gen Z would say. No wonder motorcycle riders are always on a road trip to Rizal. I personally visited Mount Daraitan for a hike back then but I wanted to visit the Masungi Georeserve and finish it off with ATV Adventures to feed my adventurous side.

Next on our city detox and recharge tour is Batangas, which is the home of the Philippine Ports Authority's (PPA) biggest and most modern passenger terminal building. Here, ship passengers can experience comfort and convenience with the much improved terminal as they head out to different parts of the country. This is also the jump-off point for Puerto Galera in Mindoro where the PPA has a hotel-like passenger terminal building in Calapan with coffee shops and stores selling local products.

One can also take off for Tamaraw Falls and Apo Reef, the largest coral reef in the Philippines, next to the Great Barrier Reef of Australia. Oh, how one would love to swim in the clear blue waters of Apo Reef with 285 species of colorful marine life, including tropical aquarium fish, snappers, and coral — perfect for diving.

Quezon is on the list, perfect if you’re into overnight nature trips and hot spring baths. Quezon is known for its beachfront restaurants and hotels in Infanta, Sariaya, Unisan and Pagbilao. Quezon is easier to navigate if one utilizes the PPA ports in Lucena, Balanacan, Sta. Cruz and Cawit, which all have new and improved facilities and terminal buildings, which make traveling in Quezon blissful.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, Calabarzon is one of the fastest growing regions with an annual growth rate of 7.6 percent as of 2021, a superlative figure for its economy. This even surpassed the National Capital Region in terms of national gross domestic product since it is home to manufacturing hubs and tourism sites.

Travel is part and parcel of our lives whether for leisure or work. It reminds of our responsibility to preserve the natural and cultural heritage and practices of each town and province. By enriching our experiences, we are also helping the local communities with their economies while enriching our deep connection to nature and to ourselves.

Let us love our local products and support our own people. Let us prioritize traveling via the seaports and by land. Don’t be a foreigner in your own land. After all, we are all in the same traveling boat!