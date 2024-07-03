Bong Go advances coop dev't in Caraga Region

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go on Tuesday, 2 July, led a significant event at the Bislig Highland Function Farm Hotel in Bislig City, which aims to foster cooperative development in Caraga Region.

This event launched the Malasakit sa Kooperatiba program in the region in collaboration with the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA), providing essential financial support to 23 local cooperatives.

Each cooperative received P50,000 from the CDA, through Go’s support, as funding to enhance their businesses, from sustaining daily operations to investing in new ventures.

"Let's use this as a stepping stone for your members to innovate and elevate their livelihoods," Go encouraged during his address.

The ceremony welcomed key figures, including Surigao del Sur Governor Alexander Pimentel and Lingig Mayor Elmer Evangelio.

Two representatives per cooperative were sent from distant provinces like Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, and Agusan del Norte. Although only 46 individuals from the cooperatives were present, an additional 75 from other Bislig City cooperatives attended as observers to learn from the orientation.

“Ang pondo na ipapamahagi sa mga kwalipikadong kooperatiba ay magagamit upang mas mapalago ang mga kabuhayan ng kanilang mga miyembro na naaayon sa pangangailangan ng sektor na kanilang nirerepresenta,” Go explained.

“Pwedeng gamitin ang pondo na ito bilang kapital na magagamit ng inyong mga miyembro. Pwede rin itong gamiting puhunan para palakasin ang kanilang mga maliliit na negosyo,” he added.

On top of the financial support from CDA, Go also distributed essential items such as shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to coop members, alongside watches for cooperative heads, symbolizing a commitment to long-lasting community support.

Senator Go also highlighted the strategic importance of using the funds wisely to foster sustainable community projects. His initiative is part of the CDA's Human Capital Development Program for Cooperatives, which he advocated for additional funding in the 2024 budget.

“Isang malaking advantage ng kooperatiba ay ang inyong pagkakaisa upang maiangat ang kabuhayan hindi lang ng inyong grupo kundi pati ng buong komunidad na inyong kinabibilangan. Ang suportang ito ay makakatulong sa hangarin ng bawat kooperatiba na maiangat ang mga kabuhayan ng inyong pamayanan,” Go elaborated.

As a champion for cooperatives, Go co-authored and co-sponsored key legislations like Republic Act No. 11502, designating October as National Cooperative Month, and RA 11535, mandating a Cooperatives Development Officer in local governments. His commitment to cooperatives is further reflected in his role on the Senate Committee on Cooperatives.

"Tandaan, ang tagumpay ng inyong kooperatiba ay hindi lamang tagumpay para sa inyong mga miyembro kundi pati na rin sa buong bansa. Sama-sama nating itaguyod ang isang mas inklusibo at maunlad na Pilipinas,” said Go, affectionately known as Mr. Malasakit.

He concluded with a commitment to continuous support: “Dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, asahan ninyo, patuloy akong magiging kaagapay ninyo at susuportahan ang inyong mga pagsisikap sa abot ng aking makakaya.”