Beneath the Waves: Claiming Philippine Rise

In the depths of the Pacific Ocean, 250 kilometers east of the Philippines' Aurora and Isabela provinces, lies Philippine Rise - a vast underwater plateau larger than Luzon itself. Once known as Benham Rise, this 13-million-hectare expanse gained international recognition in 2012 when the United Nations ruled it part of the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. Rich in minerals, natural gas, and biodiversity, it has been designated as a "protected food supply zone," highlighting its importance for the country's future.

On June 12, 2017, in a bold move to assert sovereignty, technical divers from the Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) undertook a daring mission to plant the Philippine flag 63 meters below the ocean's surface. This challenging dive, requiring exceptional skill and expertise, marked a significant moment in the nation's claim to this underwater treasure.

Now, acclaimed filmmaker Gabriel "Gabby" Malvar brings this historic mission to light through his latest documentary. As the founder of Extra Mile Productions, Malvar is known for his commitment to capturing authentic narratives in challenging locations. His work, which includes series like "Islands Insider" and "Know Your North," consistently balances tourism promotion with cultural and environmental preservation.

Malvar's documentary on Philippine Rise not only captures the flag-planting mission but also explores the rich biodiversity of the area and its significance to the Philippines. As part of his "Know Your North" series, this film serves as a powerful reminder of the country's marine resources and the ongoing challenges of protecting them. Through Malvar's lens, viewers are invited to witness the beauty of Philippine Rise and understand its crucial role in the nation's economic and environmental future.

Watch it here: https://tarsinehan.tribune.net.ph/index.php/movie/know-your-north/