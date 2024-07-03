Battle to control the narrative

China’s recent statement about offering assistance to a Filipino rescue mission in the West Philippine Sea was met with skepticism by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the fishermen involved in the incident.

According to PCG spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela, the Chinese claim didn’t align with the account provided by the affected fishermen, who outright denied any such offer of help from the Chinese side.

This situation could indeed be part of a broader propaganda strategy. While the Philippines has effectively used media and public sentiment to highlight its claims and grievances against China’s activities in the South China Sea, Beijing might be stepping up its own efforts to control the narrative.

By portraying themselves as cooperative and helpful, they could be trying to counteract the negative perception and bolster their image both domestically and internationally.

The propaganda war in the South China Sea involves not just governmental statements but also media coverage, social media campaigns, and international diplomacy. China’s recent claim and the ensuing denial from the Philippines underscore the ongoing battle over both territory and the narrative surrounding these disputed waters.

On the surface, China’s claim to have offered help to a Filipino rescue mission might appear to be a diplomatic gesture aimed at easing tensions. However, this assertion has been firmly rebutted by the Philippine Coast Guard which said there was no such offer of assistance from the Chinese. This account was supported by the fishermen who were the victims of a boat explosion.

This conflicting narrative points to a deeper issue: the struggle for control over the narrative in the South China Sea disputes. For years, China has employed various strategies to assert its claims over the vast maritime region, including constructing artificial islands, deploying military assets, and sustaining a robust legal and diplomatic campaign. However, China’s actions have often been met with resistance and condemnation from its neighbors, particularly the Philippines.

Propaganda has always been a tool in international disputes, and the South China Sea is no exception. The Philippines has effectively utilized media coverage, legal avenues, and public diplomacy to highlight China’s aggressive actions and to bolster its own claims.

The landmark 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, which invalidated China’s expansive claims based on the “nine-dash line,” was a significant victory for the Philippines. The ruling, though not enforceable, provided a powerful legal and moral basis for Manila to challenge Beijing’s assertions.

China, on the other hand, has faced the more challenging task of shaping international opinion. Despite its economic and military might, China’s actions in the South China Sea have often been viewed as aggressive and unilateral. The narrative of a rising power bullying smaller nations has gained traction, particularly in Western media and among China’s regional rivals. In response, China has been working to counter this perception by presenting itself as a responsible global actor committed to peace and cooperation.

The recent incident involving the alleged offer of help to Filipino fishermen can be seen as part of China’s broader strategy to reshape the narrative. By claiming to have offered assistance, China aims to project an image of goodwill and cooperation. This move could be interpreted as an attempt to counteract the negative publicity generated by its more aggressive actions in the region.

However, the swift and decisive rebuttal from the Philippine side highlights the limitations of such propaganda efforts. The credibility of the claim was undermined by the direct testimonies of the fishermen involved, who had no reason to contradict China’s narrative. This incident underscores the challenges China faces in trying to win the hearts and minds of the people in the region.

For the Philippines, highlighting incidents like the boat explosion and the lack of Chinese assistance serves to reinforce the image of China as an aggressor. This strategy has been effective in drawing international attention and support, particularly from Western countries that are wary of China’s rise.

China, meanwhile, continues to seek ways to present itself as a benevolent power. The challenge for Beijing is to reconcile this image with its assertive actions in the South China Sea.

Ultimately, the struggle for control of the disputed waters is not just a battle for territory, but for the hearts and minds of people around the world.