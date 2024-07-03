Bamban chief’s brother Chinese national, says solon

A lawmaker on Wednesday disclosed that embattled Bamban town Mayor Alice Guo’s brother — identified as Wesley Leal Guo — is actually a Chinese citizen by the name Guo Xiang Dian.

This comes as Senator Sherwin Gatchalian presented documents along with the fingerprint results provided by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) as “proof” of the real identity of the Bamban mayor’s brother.

“Guo Xiang Dian is Wesley Leal Guo. This is according to the fingerprint matching of the NBI using the BOI records and the NBI biometric records,” said Gatchalian in a statement.

He added that Guo Xiang Dian arrived in the Philippines in 1999 and was allegedly listed as the dependent son of Lin Wen Yi “which made him Guo Hua Ping’s brother.”

Gatchalian also said that Wesley Leal Guo is an incorporator of CDAG Reality Corporation, in which Alice Guo is the majority owner.

“This again demonstrates that the late registration process was abused by the Guo family to falsely claim that they are Filipinos,” said the senator, as he urged the NBI to investigate further the authenticity of “the third Alice Guo.”

“But this does not erase the fact that the Alice Guo who has the picture of Mayor Alice Guo has matching fingerprints with Guo Hua Ping and therefore, they are one and the same,” said Gatchalian.

More raps vs Guo seen

Meantime, the embattled Bamban mayor may face multiple criminal charges if proven guilty of misrepresentation according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Comelec chairperson Erwin Garcia said they would conduct a separate investigation on Guo’s documents.

“If ever it gets finalized, and the petition will indeed be filed, we will also request a copy of it to see if there is any misrepresentation,” Garcia said. “In our Omnibus Election Code, a candidate faces two liabilities if they lie in their certificate of candidacy.”

The poll body chief also said that Guo may face disqualification due to “material representation” or could face criminal charges for misrepresentation, adding that if proven guilty, the mayor may face three to six years of jail time.

“There’s perjury and falsification as well. Those are different cases,” he added.

She said they will now just wait for the decision of the Office of the Solicitor General.

Earlier, the NBI has disclosed that it is investigating a 2005 fingerprint record for another individual named “Alice Guo.”

NBI Director Jaime Santiago said that the agency is scrutinizing the fingerprint card of this “Alice Guo,” who applied for a clearance in 2005.

“There is another Alice Guo who obtained a clearance in 2005. Remember that her alien certificate of registration filed with us is from 2006. Alice Guo also applied for clearance in 2021. Someone named Alice Guo also obtained a clearance in 2005,” Santiago said.

“We have released two results showing the fingerprints from the two impressions are identical. We have a third fingerprint card, and we will release the results anytime,” he added.

Last week, the NBI disclosed that Guo and Chinese passport holder Guo Hua Ping have identical fingerprints.