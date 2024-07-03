Baltazar enters PBA Draft

Sought-after big man Justine Baltazar threw his name in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Draft.

Baltazar submitted his papers and other requirements on Wednesday, a day before the 4 July deadline, at the PBA office in Quezon City.

The former Pampanga Lanterns player in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League added more depth to an already stacked batch of aspirants.

Baltazar has an impressive resume.

After helping De La Salle University win the University Athletic Association of the Philippines in 2016, Baltazar suited up for the Hiroshima Dragonflies in the Japan B.League in 2022.

In 2023, he played for Pampanga where he helped the Lanterns claim the title on top of winning the league and Finals Most Valuable Player.

Baltazar is projected to land as the top pick overall by Converge for a possible reunion with former Green Archers mentor Aldin Ayo.

The FiberXers will need the length and strength of Baltazar to climb out of the cellar after a disappointing 2-9 win-loss record in the season-ending Philippine Cup.

The coming Draft set on 14 July at the Glorietta is one of the deepest in years.

Also trying their luck to get in the PBA are Gilas Pilipinas pool player Jerom Lastimosa of Adamson University, former UAAP champions CJ Cansino of University of the Philippines, the core of reigning UAAP titlist La Salle led by Evan Nelle, Francis Escandor, Jonnel Policarpio, CJ Catapusan and Ben Phillips and Paul Garcia of Ateneo de Manila University.

Also in the fray is National Collegiate Athletic Association champion Peter Alfaro of San Beda University.

A two-day Draft Combine is set to commence from 10 to 11 July at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Blackwater owns the second pick followed by Terrafirma, Phoenix, and NorthPort.

At sixth is NLEX, followed by Rain or Shine with the next two picks, Magnolia, Barangay Ginebra, Meralco and San Miguel Beer.