Alice Guo’s brother Wesly is a Chinese national — Gatchalian

Senator Win Gatchalian on Wednesday presented documents showing Mayor Alice Guo’s brother, Wesley Leal Guo, is actually Chinese citizen Guo Xiang Dian.

The senator cited the fingerprint results provided by the National Bureau of Investigation.

“Guo Xiang Dian is Wesley Leal Guo. This is according to the fingerprint matching of the NBI using the BOI records and the NBI biometric records,” he said.

According to Gatchalian, Guo Xiang Dian arrived in the Philippines in 1999.

“He’s listed as the dependent son of Lin Wen Yi which made him Guo Hua Ping's brother,” he added.

Gatchalian said Wesley Leal Guo is an incorporator of CDAG Reality Corporation, in which Alice Guo is the majority owner.

“This again demonstrates that the late registration process was abused by the Guo family to falsely claim that they are Filipinos,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gatchalian urged the NBI to investigate further the authenticity of “the third Alice Guo.”

“But this does not erase the fact that the Alice Guo who has the picture of Mayor Alice Guo has matching fingerprints with Guo Hua Ping and therefore, they are one and the same,” he said.