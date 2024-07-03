Alice Guo could face multiple criminal charges — Comelec

Suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo could face multiple criminal charges if proven guilty of misrepresentation, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Wednesday.

During a press briefing, Comelec Chairperson Erwin Garcia said they will conduct a separate investigation on Guo’s documents.

“Kung sakali na mafi-finalize na talaga, mafi-file yung petition, hihingi rin kami ng kopya nun para makita namin kung mayroon talagang misrepresentation (If the petition that has been filed will be finalized, we will also ask for a copy of it so we can see if there is really any misrepresentation),” Garcia told reporters.

“Sa ating Omnibus Election Code, dalawa ang liability ng isang kandidato kapag siya ay nagsinungaling sa kanyang certificate of candidacy (In our Omnibus Election Code, a candidate has two liabilities when they in their certificate of candidacy),” he added.

Garcia said Guo could face disqualification due to “material representation” or could face criminal charges for misrepresentation.

He added that Guo could also face three to six years of jail time if proven guilty.

“May perjury [din] at falsification. Magkaiba pa pong kaso yun (There’s perjury and falsification of documents. Those are different cases),” the poll body official added.

Garcia said they will now just wait for the decision of the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG).

“We will rely heavily on the Solicitor General and the findings of the National Bureau of the Investigation (NBI), pero pinakamabigat din yung Senate Committee na nag-iimbestiga (but the heaviest is the Senate investigation),” he added.

The NBI last month confirmed that the fingerprints of Guo matched with those of Chinese passport holder Guo Hua Ping.

The OSG also launched its own investigation into the background of Guo to investigate whether there is a legal basis to file a quo warranto case against her.

Guo is also being accused of having ties with illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators.