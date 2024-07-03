AFP to look into Imee's warning about possible hypersonic missile attack by China

The Armed Forces of the Philippines said it will look into Senator Imee Marcos’ concern about China’s possible hypersonic missile attack in 25 areas in the country.

“We are ready to coordinate with Senator Marcos to obtain details and take appropriate actions to ensure our nation's security,” AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla told reporters on Wednesday.

The AFP statement came after Marcos notified the public about her fears that 25 areas in the country could be targeted for a possible Chinese hypersonic missile attack due to the increase in Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites and the brewing tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

“Natatakot talaga ako habang umiinit diyan sa West Philippine Sea, may nakita ako na plano ng China na gagamitin yung hypersonic missile (I’m really afraid because while the tensions are brewing in the West Philippine Sea, I saw reports about China’s plans of using hypersonic missiles),” Marcos said in a video posted on her official Facebook page on Monday.

Marcos said the targets for missile attacks include the Ilocos Region where the United States and the Philippines frequently conduct military exercises.

She also cited the newly delivered Indian-made BrahMos medium-range ramjet supersonic cruise missiles, that the Philippines acquired from the Indo-Russian defense contractor BrahMos Aerospace, which are installed in Batanes and Subic.



“Nakatakda na yung 25 na target nila, kitang kita na. Kasi sa pagbabasa natin may mga BrahMos missile na sa Batanes pati sa Subic, so yung dalawang yun ang uunahin kasama ang Ilocos kasi may mga live fire na Balikatan. Nakakatakot nga eh, 25 ha. Hindi biro yun (Their 25 target is already set, I can see that. Because based from what we read there are BrahMos missiles in Batanes as well as Subic, so those two will be prioritized along with Ilocos [region] where they conduct live fire for Balikatan. It's scary, that’s 25! That's not a joke)," Marcos lamented.

According to Marcos, the Chinese government may characterized the country’s opening more EDCA sites with the US as alliances against enemies.

“Ang problema talaga, dahil sa tingin ng Tsina ay talagang kumampi na tayo sa kalaban nila, nagbigay tayo ng 17 na base militar sa pakiwari nila yung EDCA, kaya talagang mainit ang ulo nila (The problem is that, China sees the Philippines is really siding with its enemy as we gave 17 military base making them think as EDCA sites, the reason why they are outraged),” she said.