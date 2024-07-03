4th National Plan of Action for Children unveiled

The Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC) and UNICEF on Wednesday announced the approval of the 4th National Plan of Action for Children for 2024 to 2028.

The plan seeks to level up protection of the rights of children in the Philippines, including the most vulnerable.

The National Plan of Action for Children, developed with government agencies, civil society organizations, children, and development partners, closes critical remaining gaps in existing national strategies and frameworks.

It includes child protection through establishing effective laws and policies that will create a safe and nuturing environment for children as well as ensuring consistent child protection services.

It also recognizes children’s voices and perspectives as “central to inititiativrs designed to protect and empower them.”

The plan also highlights the importance of climate change as it integrates climate resilience strategies aimed at protecting children from immediate threats and prepare them for future challenges.

CWC Executive Director Angelo Tapales said the plan also responds to the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to adopt a holistic approach to combat online sexual abuse and exploitation of children and child sexual abuse and exploitation materials.

“Today marks a significant milestone for children in the Philippines with the approval of the 4th National Plan of Action for Children 2024-2028,” Tapales said.

“With UNICEF's support, we are committed to enhancing child protection, amplifying children's voices, and fortifying resilience against climate change. This plan underscores our unwavering dedication to securing a brighter future for every Filipino child,” he added.

UNICEF Country Representative Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov vowed its commitment to fully implement thr 4th National Plan of Action for Children.

“It is not just a plan on paper. We thank the Council of Welfare of Children for recognizing the importance of strengthening systems,” Dendevnorov said.

“Now, the Philippines will no longer have a fragmented approach, but instead a united way forward to safeguard child rights,” he added.

The previous five-year plan, which set the stage for child protection, was commended by the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child for being rights-based and participatory in its conduct.

A total of 17 Regional Plans of Actions for Children followed, guiding regional committee members on how to assist local government units on the welfare of children.