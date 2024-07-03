14K disadvantaged workers get aid

The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) announced on Wednesday that at least 14,000 disadvantaged workers nationwide will receive temporary employment under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) Program.

This comes as the Labor department and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) teamed up to create temporary jobs for disadvantaged workers while tackling climate change concerns.

Workers will be involved in community projects that address water scarcity and food security issues brought on by climate change.

This collaboration merges DoLE’s TUPAD program with DSWD’s Project LAWA at BINHI or the Local Adaptation to Water Access and Breaking Insufficiency through Nutritious Harvest for the Impoverished Project.

The partnership aims to lessen the impact of climate change on vulnerable communities.

To recall, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed on 31 May by DoLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma and DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian which formalized the agreement.

DoLE has initially allocated P144 million for the temporary employment of target beneficiaries which include farmers, fisherfolk, indigenous peoples, and families at risk from climate change and disasters.

Laguesma said the program’s scope is expected to grow, encompassing more beneficiaries and areas nationwide.

“This initiative supports the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 and the Labor and Employment Plan 2023-2028, which aim to provide greater protection to workers, especially during calamities,” Laguesma said.