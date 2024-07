Photos

WORKERS GIVEN A RAISE

LOOK: Workers are seen working on top of a construction building along the EDSA-Boni area in Mandaluyong City on 2 July 2024. The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) in the National Capital Region (NCR) approved a P35 wage increase in the minimum wage for private sector employees on Monday. | via Analy Labor