Women IPs receive sewing training program

Hedcor, an Aboitiz Power Corporation renewable energy asset manager, launched a sewing skills training program for the indigenous and tribal communities of Barangay Guihean, Impasugong, Bukidnon, along with Aboitiz Foundation Inc.

The members of the Guihean IP Women's Association received education and training in sewing technology, machine setup, measurements, pattern drafting, and the sewing process, exposing them to hands-on experience in producing rags, draft patterns, and curtains. The remote area has very limited access to such opportunities.

Hedcor and Aboitiz Foundation also donated two sewing machines, sewing kits, cloth, and other materials, which are now housed in their tribal hall and community production area.

“We will practice regularly to learn more. This is a huge help because we can sew more items, which will increase our income,” said program participant Elisa Anlicao.

With upskilled women and new equipment, the Guihean IP Women's Association plan to further expand its capabilities to sewing school uniforms and traditional indigenous people attires.

"We support sustainable livelihood projects that empower our host communities. By equipping these women with valuable sewing skills and the necessary tools, we hope to inspire future generations to pursue a dignified and proud livelihood,” said Hedcor President and COO Rolando Pacquiao.