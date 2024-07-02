Vista Land sets massive ‘Villar City’ infra build-up

Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc., the property development arm of the Villar Group, is setting up to build golf courses, an arena, a hospital, and even a new university as part of the latest development across the massive 3,500-hectare (ha) Villar City.

“One year after we launched Villar City, we are now firming up plans for two golf courses, a church, an events arena, a prestigious university, an integrated entertainment complex, a partnership with a renowned hospital, and more road networks to cut travel time across Cavite and Metro Manila, among other features,” Tycoon Manny Villar said on Tuesday.

“We carefully selected the different components that will be included in Villar City to ensure that future residents and workers will get to live in a safe and healthy, yet modern and complete environment,’’ he added.

Launched in August last year, the massive integrated development is envisioned to become a “thriving nexus where economic, lifestyle, cultural, and leisure activities will converge.”

According to Villar, the new phase will sustain the development of Villar City, which aims to connect 15 towns and cities across Metro Manila and Cavite.

Currently, close to 900 ha of the 3,500 ha in Villar City have been “activated” or developed by Vista Land.

To date, the Villar Group opened a crucial infrastructure in Villar City—the 10-kilometer, 10-lane Villar Avenue connecting Las Piñas, Bacoor, and the university district of Dasmariñas City in Cavite.

Prime Asset Ventures Inc., Villar’s privately held power and infrastructure arm, also completed the P3.8-billion acquisition of the 4-kilometer Muntinlupa-Cavite Expressway (MCX) from Ayala Corp.