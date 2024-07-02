Vatican exec calls on PBBM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Tuesday that the Vatican and the Philippines have already been working on several issues, some of which were beyond Manila’s immediate concerns.

Marcos said this as the Chief Executive welcomed Vatican Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher during the courtesy call at Malacañang Palace.

Gallagher embarks on a six-day trip to the Philippines, during which he will participate in the Plenary Session of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) and preside over a Mass with the bishops at the Abbey of the Transfiguration in Malaybalay on 3 July.

In the courtesy call, Marcos highlighted the longstanding and close relationship between the Philippines and the Vatican, emphasizing the nation’s strong Catholic roots.

“We have continued to work in very close consonance with the Vatican for many, many years now. We claim to be not only a Catholic country but a very Catholic country,” Marcos said.

Gallagher echoed the President’s sentiments, saying, “That is very true,” as Marcos noted the significant contributions of the Vatican in various aspects of Philippine society.

“It really is. It is very much part of our culture and the Vatican has worked with the Philippines in very many cases even early on, on issues that were outside the Philippines’ purview,” Marcos said.

Gallagher’s visit marks the first official trip by a Vatican foreign minister to the country in the 72-year history of diplomatic relations between the two states.

Vatican News, the Holy See’s news portal, reported that Archbishop Gallagher will take part in the annual “Pope’s Day” celebration, which honors the feast day of St. Peter and St. Paul, at the Apostolic Nunciature in Manila.

Before his courtesy visit to Malacañang, Gallagher had a meeting with Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo.

In his meeting with the Foreign Affairs official, Gallagher told the parties in the West Philippine Sea conflict to “resolve any differences peacefully” and “abide by international law.”

“In such circumstances, such situations of conflict, whatever they are, the first and foremost effort must be to resolve any differences and conflicts peacefully,” Gallagher said.

“We would encourage parties in conflict to abide by international law and pursue ways of resolving difficulties and problems in the best interest of all involved,” he added.