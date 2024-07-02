Upflation, Inflation, Shrinkflation: The Unholy Trinity of Retail Tactics

In a world where shrinkflation has become all too familiar, a new retail tactic is emerging: "upflation." As Ariel Zilber reports for New York Post, this trend sees companies marketing everyday products for specialized uses – and charging a premium for the privilege.

Gone are the days when deodorant was just for armpits. Now, consumers can shell out $14 for "total body deodorant" – double the price of a regular stick. And if you thought razors were just for legs and faces, think again. Gillette's "Venus" razor, designed for "pubic hair and skin," will set you back $15 for four blades.

This strategy comes as shoppers, weary of inflated prices, cut back on personal care basics. Data from market researcher Circana shows razor blade sales plummeted 20% last year compared to 2019, while deodorant sales dipped 6.5%.

Companies like Procter & Gamble, Unilever, and Edgewell Personal Care are betting big on these niche products. P&G is even offering complementary items like "pubic hair and skin smoothing exfoliant" for a cool $13 per tube.

But do we really need these specialized products? Dermatologist Aleta Simmons suggests that for most people, antibacterial soap and fresh clothes can tackle body odor just fine.

Despite skepticism from experts, companies report promising sales figures. Unilever found that 15% of Americans were interested in whole-body deodorant products, while P&G's grooming division saw higher-than-expected sales, partly due to these intimate area products.

As inflation continues to squeeze consumers, "upflation" joins "shrinkflation" in the pantheon of retail tactics. While personal care product prices rose 1.3% year-over-year in May, companies are betting that consumers will pay even more for products promising specialized care.

In this brave new world of personal grooming, one thing's clear: companies are hoping our insecurities will lead to inflated profits. Will consumers buy in, or will they stick to the basics? Only time – and our wallets – will tell.