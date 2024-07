VIDEOS

Tour Guide's harrowing account of Gaza siege

EXCLUSIVE: An editor from the DAILY TRIBUNE has been selected as one of nine global journalists by Israel to report on the training and preparation of its athletes for the 2024 Paris Olympics. En route to the venue, their tour guide Neta Zeevi recounted a harrowing experience, having lost friends and family members in the tragic 7 October attack in Gaza. | via Julius Manicad