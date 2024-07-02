TNT, Ginebra rule Batang PBA

Thiago Cruz played the hero’s role in Talk ‘N Text’s thrilling 63-62 comeback win over PBA Greats to cap a championship sweep in the 2024 Batang PBA-Centrum Kids 11-under tournament on Monday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Cruz drained the go-ahead basket in the last 21 seconds as the Batang Tropang Giga banked on one last defensive stand to carve out the victory over the resilient PBA Greats squad.

He finished with 24 points while his brother Theon fired 15 in TNT’s perfect six-game romp campaign.

Ginebra shared the spotlight following a 59-43 triumph over Blackwater in the other Finals duel to rule the 9-Under category.

Jariel Centeno scored 12 points to lead the Batang Gin Kings to a four-game sweep in the division. Liam Lazaro contributed 11 and Nicole Gab Dapatnapo added 10.

Ginebra, which beat Blackwater, Magnolia and Converge in the elimination rounds, opened the game with a 16-5 run and held on from there en route to its 16-point triumph.

Early in the morning, Blackwater and Converge debuted in style while San Miguel rebounded with a big win at the resumption 15-under tournament.

The Batang Bossing clobbered NLEX, 62-43 in Group A, while the Batang FiberXers blasted NorthPort, 98-51 in Group B.

Prince Cabog tallied 20 points while Hanz Sarte added 12 in Blackwater’s roaring debut.